ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Even though Christmas is months away, Santa Claus made a special appearance in July, spreading joy and laughter to those who attended Christmas in July at the Mall of Abilene. The second annual Christmas in July, organized by the Christian Business Women’s Network, brought in visitors for a day packed full of activities.

Local businesses and organizations came together to create a festive atmosphere, spreading holiday cheer in the middle of summer. Attendees got the chance to check out vendors showcasing anything from jewelry and baked goods to local non-profits.

Erica Coffman, Owner of Long Lasting Ink Print Services, shared that she loved getting to meet everyone and see visitors enjoying the event.

“You just get to meet everybody and see all the different kinds of families, and the children have so much fun… My favorite part of the day is listening to the piano, making new friends, and chitchatting with old friends that I have,” Coffman shared. “Just come out and hang out with us and get to know us because we’re around town, were all local ladies, were all female-owned businesses, and we just like to show you what we have and just let you know what we do.”

Children and their families took on the scavenger hunt and searched for items such as a starfish, a lei, and much more. After completing the hunt, they were able to turn in their scavenger hunt lists for prizes. And it wouldn’t be Christmas in July without Santa, so he made a journey from the north pole, ready for kids to share what they want for Christmas and take some pictures.

Founder and President of the Christian Business Women’s Network Melissa Vinson shared that her favorite part is getting to see the children have fun.

“Them [the children] finding everything with the scavenger hunt, giving them their prizes. Just giving them something to do that’s indoors and is free, that’s kinda just the service that we’re offering,” Vinson explained.