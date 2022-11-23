RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you typically take Highway 36 through Rising Star on your morning commute, you likely had to find another route Wednesday morning due to a semi crash.

According to a Facebook post from Rising Star Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), its crews, as well as crews from Sipe Springs VFD were hard at work all morning – called out to the crash at Highway 36 and 587 around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Images below courtesy of Rising Star VFD via Facebook:

Rising Star VFD said Highway 36 had to be shut down for a period of time, and crews were able to clear out at around 6:00 Wednesday morning.

No further information has been released. BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article as new details become available.