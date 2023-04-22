BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Coleman, McCulloch and San Saba Counties Saturday, April 22. There is a chance for possible tornadoes and wind speeds around 80 mph.

KTAB/KRBC has already received reports of large hail and thunderstorms from the Ballinger area. KTAB’s Weekend Meteorologist Darruis Stringer said residents can expect golf ball to baseball size hail and isolated showers/storms around Callahan into Eastland County. He added that residents should also expect a continuation of the current weather throughout the evening.

The U.S. National Weather Service has written that golf ball-sized hail is likely and residents in southern Coleman and northern McCulloch County should take shelter. Around 4:40 p.m., the service measured wind gusts up to 62 mph south of Coleman in Doole. Take a look below to see images and videos from viewers in the Ballinger area.