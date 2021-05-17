GALLERY: Storms around the Big Country bring large hail, more expected tonight

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Storms around the Big Country dumped large hail last night damaging several homes and cars. Numerous severe storms are expected throughout the Big Country Monday evening into the overnight hours.

This is a 4 out of 5 rank on the storm potential scale. It means that numerous severe thunderstorms are likely. The main hazards are very large hail (larger than golf ball size), damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and flooding.





















