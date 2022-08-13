Abilene Zoo: The Abilene Zoo welcomes its second giraffe calf of 2022 (Aug. 13, 2022)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo welcomed in a brand new member to its giraffe herd Saturday morning – making the herd count tick up to 10!

First-time mom, Malakia, gave birth to a healthy calf overnight and is doing well with her new baby.

The zoo’s Animal Care Team will continue to monitor the calf closely. The zoo said the giraffe’s first few days are the most critical.

The new calf’s gender has also not been determined yet. The zoo said that will be done during a neonate examination in the coming days – the calf’s weight and height will also be recorded at that time.

This is the second giraffe calf to join the Abilene Zoo herd this year. Makena was born June 24 to mom, Jamie. That brings the herd to 10, tying the record for the largest giraffe herd in Abilene Zoo history.

Fun zoo fact: When a herd of giraffes is at 10, its called a tower of giraffes!