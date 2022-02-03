BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As a winter storm passes through the Big Country, its residents are taking advantage of the snow.
by: Karley Cross
(Courtesy: Baylee O.) Three Hardin-Simmons University students enjoy a snow day in Abilene, Feb. 2022