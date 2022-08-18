ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – the board of Abilene’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) voted Thursday afternoon to make a few changes to the Downtown Abilene we know now, and add some walkability to Cypress Street.

Although still in its very early stages of a makeover, renderings released in the TIRZ board meeting show how Cypress Street could soon look.

Renderings provided by the City of Abilene and TIRZ

The TIRZ board said it is seeking an additional $300,000 and if approved, the project is cited to improve traffic flow, lighting and walkability. Construction could begin as early as late 2023.