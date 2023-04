TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Wednesday evening, Taylor County went into a tornado warning. Take a look below to see what people saw from around the Big Country.

According to the National Weather Service, a rotating wall cloud was reported near Dyess Air Force Base, but no tornados have been reported at this time.

Courtesy of Juan Hernandez

Courtesy of Cassandra Nance – Trent

South Abilene

Courtesy of Danielle Robertson – Tuscola

Courtesy of Kerry Cooper – South Abilene