ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Military veterans and supporters have spent the last 34 days running, walking, and cycling to move a single American flag 4,000 miles across the country.

This is all part of the Old Glory Relay that started in 2014. Six members of Team Red, White and Blue took off this morning from the Abilene VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars). The team’s Associate Director of Veteran Engagement, Andy Riise, shared this is a fundraiser, showcase and more.

“It’s a fundraising event, but we’re also trying to showcase the strength, courage, conviction and grit of our nation and America’s veterans, Riise explained. “We want to represent the service and sacrifice of our veterans by showing up and showing out and really demonstrating that patriotism as we move the flag here to the Weatherford area from Abilene.”

The event began on April 1 in Richmond, Washington, and will conclude on May 20 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For 50 days, different groups of veterans will carry the flag anywhere from 100 to 150 miles to the next destination, where they will pass the flag on to another group of veterans to continue the relay. This specific American flag was flown above the battlefields of Iraq and was presented to Team Red, White and Blue.

The team shared that their goal is to show the nations veterans that their best days are ahead of them when they prioritize their health and wellness.

