SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many Sweetwater residents are still without power Sunday morning after a major fire in the middle of the town caused downed power lines.

Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service and assisting crews were able to successfully extinguish the warehouse fire in the 100 block of West Broadway Street overnight.

The City of Sweetwater told KTAB/KRBC crews were managing hot spots, and the Texas Department of Transportation set up barricades so that crews can continue working.

In the meantime ONCOR reported it is working to restore power. According to the electricity company, 79 homes are without power, but power is expected to be restored by 9:00 Sunday night.

A cause of this fire, at Sweetwater Collision Center, is still under investigation.