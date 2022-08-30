BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A big congrats is in order to the Big Country’s Wylie Little League and Sweetwater Girls Softball teams! These little ones just received a collective $20,000 through the 2022 Globe Life Baseball and Softball Grant Program. They even got to go on the field of the Choctaw Stadium to accept their checks!

Through the Globe Life Program with the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, the foundation donated $100,000 to 12 nonprofits across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

“The Globe Life Grant program has changed the lives of countless children across our five-state viewing territory over the last 11 years,” said Karin Morris, Senior VP of community impact and executive director of the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. “We are thankful to partner with Globe Life on this program that has donated over $850,000 in grants to more than 100 organizations, furthering our mission to grow baseball and softball and help communities in need.”

To apply for the grant, organizations had to describe how its program could benefit from the funding. From there, recipients were chosen based on need and ability to improve the local baseball and softball programs.

The Sweetwater Girls Softball Association was awarded $10,000 to put towards leveling the softball field and adding irrigation.

The Wylie Little League is using its $10,000 for field turf and lighting.

All 12 teams, with big sparkling eyes for the Texas Rangers, made their ways to the Rangers’ stomping grounds, the Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. They were presented with their checks Sunday at the Rangers-Tigers game.