Gallup poll: American pride slumps because of politics and healthcare

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – American pride has hit its lowest since Gallup began measuring it just after the turn of the millennium. The slump nearly entirely comes from the gloom in America’s political system and the country’s health and welfare system, poll results suggest.

Pride in American scientific achievement, military, culture and arts, economic achievements, sporting glory, and diversity of race/ethnic background and religion all held strong.

Seventy percent of U.S. adults say they are proud to be Americans. Only 45% are extremely proud of their country. This slumps from 92% of Americans polled in 2003 who said they were proud of their country.

The most dramatic difference from the numbers, taken in early-mid June, stems from the intense political polarization in the country. Only 22% of Democrats are proud of America compared to 76% of Republicans.

According to the well-known polling organization, men were more proud than women and the elderly are more prideful than the young. Only 5% of people 65 years and older were not moderately proud of the country or better; that number jumps to 16 percent for Americans under 30.

The recent results are from the Gallup Poll Social Series, which since 2001 has questioned U.S. adults 18 and older each month about different topics. It interviews a minimum of 1,000 people each time via cell phone and landline.