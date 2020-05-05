Gaming store hosts stormtrooper meetup to celebrate May the Fourth

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a town, not so far, far away, a local gaming business celebrates Star Wars.

Elevate Gaming in Rogers held a May the Fourth Be with You event to celebrate the popular movies.

Guests were able to drive through the stores parking lot while dressed as their favorite characters and were also able to meet a real Stormtrooper.

“If you can bring a smile to somebody’s face, let’s do it. His costume definitely brought a smile to this stores face,” Elevate Gaming Co-owner Lisa Sommer said.

Sommer said that her business is currently allowing one family in at a time to shop in the store.

