Garage Band Woodstock canceled due to uncertainty amid pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The annual Garage Band Woodstock in Abilene has been canceled.
According to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, the board of directors for the event canceled it because of uncertainty related to the coronavirus.
Sponsors agreed with the board of directors that they were unable to determine if the venue would be available or how many people would be allowed to attend the event while following mandated restrictions.
The full news release reads as follows:
After considering all the possibilities concerning large public gatherings, the Board of Directors of Garageband Woodstock have decided to cancel this year’s event. With input from our beneficiary New Horizons, and our main title sponsor Honda of Abilene, all agreed that with all the uncertainty surrounding public events, there’s just no way to determine if 1) the Civic Center will even be available for an event next month, and 2) what size crowd would be acceptable while following the mandated restrictions.
We want to thank all of our sponsors for their understanding of this situation, and all of the people who have reached out to us during this period, to offer their continued support.
As of now, we’re looking forward to July 24th, 2021 for the best Garageband Woodstock ever!
