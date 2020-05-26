Garage Band Woodstock canceled due to uncertainty amid pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The annual Garage Band Woodstock in Abilene has been canceled.

According to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, the board of directors for the event canceled it because of uncertainty related to the coronavirus.

Sponsors agreed with the board of directors that they were unable to determine if the venue would be available or how many people would be allowed to attend the event while following mandated restrictions.

