Garage sale raises money for a couple who lost their home to a fire.

Citizens of Stamford and Abilene came together this afternoon to help a family who’s lost everything.

Six weeks ago an electrical fire burnt down Don and Era Mays’s home to the ground leaving nothing behind, and since the couple didn’t have home insurance, the community quickly stepped up to help in the moment and planned this garage sale where everything you see that’s being sold, has been donated by people in the community to help the Mays.

Charles Hughes is Don Green’s boss and he says he did not hesitate to help a friend and a loyal employee who was going through a hard time

“We knew immediately that we needed to help don out,” Hughes said. “It’s been overwhelming, the support, we’ve had items that have come from everywhere, again a lot of people we have never met, who don’t know don, have brought items to help raise money.”

“This is a wonderful event, it is wonderful, that shows how much people care for you, you know, people really care, god is working, I tell you,” Era Mays said.

All the money from the sale will be given to don and era mays as well as the money collected from their Go Fund Me page. As of now the mays are living in a financed trailer home and they plan to use the money to finish paying it.