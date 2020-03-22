1  of  40
Gardening options during the coronavirus pandemic

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB)- It’s starting to look more like growing your own produce may be the most secure way to have food on the table when you need it.   

“It’s a supply and demand issue. Everybody’s uncertain about their future so grocery stores have been really busy trying to fulfill those needs,” Manager of Jackson Bros Feed and Seed Kevin Jackson said.  

With most never had planted before, it may seem like rocket science, but he said with some cold weather still on the way, your first batch should be frost friendly.   

“Beets, cabbage, lettuce, spinach, radishes. those kinds of plants can take some cool weather. the less hearty plants we want to put those in after the last frost,” He said. “So that’s going to be corn, cow peas okra and really even tomatoes and peppers.”  

Even if your project becomes as large as the community, there is enough seed to spare.   

“And we’ve got these were you can buy black-eyed peas by the pound, so if you’re really wanting to plant a big area and we’ve also got squash you can come in and buy by the scoop,” he said.   

Not everyone’s planning for the end of the world, there are things to grow to pass time during this social distancing.  

“It might take a little bit longer time to harvest, but trees it’s a great time get those in the ground as well,” he said.    

Because in two to three months’ time, with so much uncertainty in the air, starting your own gardening project might end up helping you a little more than just passing the time. 

