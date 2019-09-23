Gas prices continue to climb

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The price of oil is not out of sight, but the price of gasoline is getting there.

The average price of a gallon of the lowest grade of self serve regular is $2.49 in Abilene, 15 cents higher that last Monday.

And the average in Texas is $2.37, a dime higher than a week ago, and now lower than the Abilene price for the first time in a while, but the price at the pump in Texas is still almost a quarter lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy.com calculates $2.66 as the national average, 8 cents higher in the last week.

In the Big Country, Eastland checks in with a $2.35 average.

But 100 miles to the west in Sweetwater, the price at the pump is $2.51.

GasBuddy.com expects prices to rise slowly in the next week or two, then level off, and start the normal decline in the fall.

