ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Gas prices are still dropping.

Abilene prices are now averaging $2.39 per gallon, which is about 10 cents more than the Texas average.

Prices are averaging $2.63 across the nation.

Analysts predict prices will continue to decline unless a new trade agreement is reached with China.

Problems at big oil refineries on the west coast have kept gas prices higher than usual for the last few weeks.