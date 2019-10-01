Gas prices dropping slightly

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Texas gasoline prices have fallen nearly a penny-and-a-half in the last week.

Texas gas prices are now averaging around $2.35, but Abilene is still seeing higher prices.

Statewide, gas prices in Texas are nearly 6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, but still 28 cents lower than a year ago.

Analysts at GasBuddy.com say oil prices have cooled back off now after Saudi Arabia brought a significant portion of oil production and processing back online, helping the national average to begin moving lower again.

