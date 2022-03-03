ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The price at the pump is putting the hurt on a lot of wallets, as some gas stations in Abilene approach $4 per gallon.

The recent rise in gas prices is much sooner than the experts predicted for Memorial Day, now leading people to find the cheapest gas in town.

Many Big Country residents say the price they must now pay for gas is “outrageous,” as the wait for these gas pumps is even longer, but others say it’s just the ebb and flow of the industry.

The Neighborhood Walmart gas station unleaded price sits at $3.19 per gallon and diesel at $3.63.

While getting gas, Richard Myer of Brownwood says he and his wife only come into town whenever they need groceries or gas.

“Now when you fill up it is $100 bucks or more and the pump stops at $100, so if this one would fill up it’ll be $150. Now I have to wait until it is half full and then go fill it up,” said Myer.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the current national average price for gas is $3.41. When compared to last year, the national average was $2.72.

Most people at the Neighborhood Walmart gas station say they did not live in Abilene but came into town hoping to find cheaper gas.

With gas prices continuing to increase, the big question most people have on their minds is “when will gas prices go back down?”