Gas prices staying steady in Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Family vacations are well underway this summer, and the price of gasoline is not slowing down travel by motor vehicle.

The price at the pump in Abilene is amazingly consistent, varying only a couple of cents, but most reporting $2.39 per gallon.

At the same time statewide, the average is $2.36, which is 2 cents lower than last Monday’s survey by GasBuddy.com.

The national price for the lowest grade of self-serve regular is $2.65, more than 2 cents less than a week ago.

In Brown County, the price is $2.32 per gallon, the same as it is in Nolan County.

GasBuddy.com says the tension between the United States and Iran may force the price of oil higher, which could do the same to gasoline in the coming weeks.