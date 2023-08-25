BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s August, which means it’s time for some games under those Friday night lights. Check out the BigCountryHomepage Playbook for the latest scores, and don’t miss the lineup for August 25:
- Brownwood Lions v. Wylie Bulldogs
- Abilene High Eagles v. O. Permian Panthers
- Idalou Wildcats v. Sweetwater Mustangs
- Snyder Tigers v. Slaton Tigers
- Hawley Bearcats v. Jim Ned Indians
- Cisco Loboes v. Clyde Bulldogs
- Bangs Dragons v. Early Longhorns
- Sonora Broncos v. Ballinger Bearcats
- Eastland Mavericks v. Wall Hawks
- Breckenridge Buckaroos v. Jacksboro Tigers
- Comanche Indians v. Brady Bulldogs
- Merkel Badgers v. Clifton Cubs
- Albany Lions v. Lubbock Trinity Lions
- Hamlin Pied Pippers v. Stamford Bulldogs
- Seymour Panthers v. Anson Tigers
- Mason Punchers v. Coleman Bluecats
- Winters Blizzards v. Cross Plains Buffaloes
- Goldthwaite Eagles v. Crawford Pirates
- Roscoe Plowboys v. Colorado City Wolves
- Haskell Indians v. New Home Leopards
- Water Valley Wildcats v. TLCA Eagles
- Lubbock Titans v. ACHS Panthers
Kickoff begins between 7:00 and 7:30 p.m., so stick with BCH Sports for updates.