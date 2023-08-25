BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s August, which means it’s time for some games under those Friday night lights. Check out the BigCountryHomepage Playbook for the latest scores, and don’t miss the lineup for August 25:

Brownwood Lions v. Wylie Bulldogs

Abilene High Eagles v. O. Permian Panthers

Idalou Wildcats v. Sweetwater Mustangs

Snyder Tigers v. Slaton Tigers

Hawley Bearcats v. Jim Ned Indians

Cisco Loboes v. Clyde Bulldogs

Bangs Dragons v. Early Longhorns

Sonora Broncos v. Ballinger Bearcats

Eastland Mavericks v. Wall Hawks

Breckenridge Buckaroos v. Jacksboro Tigers

Comanche Indians v. Brady Bulldogs

Merkel Badgers v. Clifton Cubs

Albany Lions v. Lubbock Trinity Lions

Hamlin Pied Pippers v. Stamford Bulldogs

Seymour Panthers v. Anson Tigers

Mason Punchers v. Coleman Bluecats

Winters Blizzards v. Cross Plains Buffaloes

Goldthwaite Eagles v. Crawford Pirates

Roscoe Plowboys v. Colorado City Wolves

Haskell Indians v. New Home Leopards

Water Valley Wildcats v. TLCA Eagles

Lubbock Titans v. ACHS Panthers

Kickoff begins between 7:00 and 7:30 p.m., so stick with BCH Sports for updates.