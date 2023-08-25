BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s August, which means it’s time for some games under those Friday night lights. Check out the BigCountryHomepage Playbook for the latest scores, and don’t miss the lineup for August 25:

  • Brownwood Lions v. Wylie Bulldogs
  • Abilene High Eagles v. O. Permian Panthers
  • Idalou Wildcats v. Sweetwater Mustangs
  • Snyder Tigers v. Slaton Tigers
  • Hawley Bearcats v. Jim Ned Indians
  • Cisco Loboes v. Clyde Bulldogs
  • Bangs Dragons v. Early Longhorns
  • Sonora Broncos v. Ballinger Bearcats
  • Eastland Mavericks v. Wall Hawks
  • Breckenridge Buckaroos v. Jacksboro Tigers
  • Comanche Indians v. Brady Bulldogs
  • Merkel Badgers v. Clifton Cubs
  • Albany Lions v. Lubbock Trinity Lions
  • Hamlin Pied Pippers v. Stamford Bulldogs
  • Seymour Panthers v. Anson Tigers
  • Mason Punchers v. Coleman Bluecats
  • Winters Blizzards v. Cross Plains Buffaloes
  • Goldthwaite Eagles v. Crawford Pirates
  • Roscoe Plowboys v. Colorado City Wolves
  • Haskell Indians v. New Home Leopards
  • Water Valley Wildcats v. TLCA Eagles
  • Lubbock Titans v. ACHS Panthers

Kickoff begins between 7:00 and 7:30 p.m., so stick with BCH Sports for updates.