Georgia-Pacific breaks ground on $300M production facility near Sweetwater

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Georgia-Pacific broke ground Tuesday on a state-of-the-art gypsum wallboard production facility near Sweetwater.

The new $300 million plant will be Georgia-Pacific’s second gypsum wallboard facility in Nolan County.

“Seize the day, that’s what Sweetwater has done with this plant,” said Texas Senator Charles Perry.

Perry says he is excited for their investment into Sweetwater.

“It’s good stuff for the area for Sweetwater specifically but for the whole entire region, it’s going to pump another $285 million of capital investment into Sweetwater, which that extenuates into other small towns,” said Perry.

President of Georgia-Pacific Brent Paugh says the new site will bring in new jobs.

“Overall, you’re looking at 130 to 140 new jobs that will come with this facility,” said Paugh.

On top of that, Georgia-Pacific donated $200,000 to Sweetwater High School.

“We’re big believers in investing in our future leaders, and education is a good way to do that,” said Paugh.

Sweetwater High School senior Trey Jimenez says he is excited for the next generation of students.

“Getting to see what they’re able to do with that money and just see how it will be able to accelerate their growth and opportunities at Sweetwater,” said Jimenez.

Leaders say the plant will be built with the latest technology and is scheduled to be done in January 2023.