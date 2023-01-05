ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The annual Trout Fest at Cal Young Park will return this January and is free and open to all ages.

This competition will take place January 11-16 and will be judged in four categories: Longest Trout, Biggest ‘Other’ Fish, Most Days Fished and Most Fish Caught.

There are also four age groups: 8 and under with an adult, 9-12 with an adult, 13-17 with an adult and 18 and over. Prizes will be awarded for each category and age group.

Courtesy of Abilene Parks and Recreation

This contest is free and you can enter by scanning the QR Code on signs at Cal Young Park along Lytle Creek or by going to the City of Abilene’s website. To enter, participants must send your name, age, email and, if applicable, photo(s) of their catch next to a measuring device.

Catching a fish is not required to enter and if you did not catch a fish, you can still fill out the form so judges will know you went out to fish that day.

Participants may also enter the Get Hooked Giveaways online by submitting a picture of them or their family fishing to win fishing gear, such as new rods and tackle. For extra entries, post photos on social media and use the hashtag #GetHooked for a chance to win a prize.

Competitors can fish as many days as they want between January 11-16 and winners will be announced on January 20. Click here for more information. Please note that for people 17 or older, they must have a valid Texas Fishing License to fish in any public body of water.