Glenn Rogers defeats Jon Francis in Republican primary runoff for Texas House District 60

Glenn Rogers has defeated Jon Francis in the Republican primary runoff for Texas House District 60.

In a tightly-contested race, Rogers came out with just more than 51% of the vote, and declared victory on his campaign Facebook page:

It is with great humility that I accept the charge given to me tonight by the people of House District 60. This is a victory for our entire region and for every small town in our district, and it would have never happened without the support and dedication of those who believed in our cause and worked relentlessly to do their part. This has been a long and sometimes-arduous journey, but now it’s time to move forward and get to work! Thank you, and God Bless Texas.

Texas House District 60 represents Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Eastland, Hood, Palo Pinto, Shackelford, and Stephens Counties.

Rogers will be running unopposed in November.