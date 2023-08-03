EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Point 27, a global nonprofit, honored Eastand County Deputy David Bosecker, who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call on July 21, 2023.

Point 27 gifted dog tag necklaces with scripture inscribed to deputies who worked closely with Bosecker. The nonprofit also sent a scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Pendant for his family.

This Georgia-based nonprofit began honoring fallen officers in late 2018. Head of Point 27 US Army (Ret.) Col. David Dodd sent his regards to the friends and family of Bosecker.

“It is tragic that this officer and his family sacrificed so much,” Dodd said. “We salute his courageous and selfless commitment to service and sacrifice.”

Dodd added that the recent retaliation of law enforcement in some communities has created a magnified need to encourage law enforcement and their families.

“In these days when so many are publicly criticizing and questioning law enforcement, we are resolutely dedicated to sharing God’s Word with them and their families to encourage them and to show appreciation for their sacrifice and service. We want them to know we value them, God loves them, and they are never alone,” Dodd said.

The ‘Thin Blue Line Shield of Strength’ dog tag features a silver American flag with one blue stripe with an inscription of Matthew 5:9, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.’

The Folded Flag Pendant is engraved with John 15:13, ‘Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.’