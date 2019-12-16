Global Samaritan, Abilene FD team up for Operation Heat Our Homes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Global Samaritan and the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) are teaming up for Operation Heat Our Homes.

From Dec. 20-22, you can buy a voucher for a certified space heater at sponsor Northern Tool and Equipment on South Clack and it will be picked up for you.

You can also purchase one of the certified space heaters and take it to any Abilene fire station and drop it off.

You can also donate money toward the purchase of a heater by clicking here.

These are the only heaters approved for this project, and no used equipment will be accepted due to safety reasons.