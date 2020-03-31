Global Samaritan donates PPE to City of Abilene to help prevent spread of COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Workers at Global Samaritan are no strangers to making deliveries to those in need.

Monday’s delivery to the City of Abilene, however, could make a bigger impact than people could have ever imagined.

That’s because Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like gloves and masks have become some of the most sought out supplies for medical professionals.

“You have entire states trying to buy these items, the federal government is trying to buy these items, it’s just hard for some of the rural communities to get this,” said Global Samaritan Resources Executive Director Michael Bob Starr.

Luckily for Abilene, some of the PPE items were being stored right here in the Key City.

“We decided to scrape up as much as we could find in our warehouse,” said Starr.

Global Samaritan donated nearly 54,000 items Monday to the city’s Emergency Management Office.

“It means a lot, I mean we have people that need it, especially here. Our medical partners,, our hospital facilities, and clinics that are in need of PPE, and they still need to see patients in the midst of this pandemic,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Vincent Cantu.

When you ask about the donation, those at Global Samaritan say the work is just part of their mission to spread love, hope and logistics to those across the globe.

Right now the PPE is being stored by the city and then it will determine if and when those items will be distributed.