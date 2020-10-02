Global Samaritan helping bring PPE to the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There have been more than 300 PPE deliveries to more than 100 different facilities in the Big Country since March.

“Here at the west Texas Council of Governments, they were nice enough to give us this warehouse so we could distribute which will only hold about 10 pallets,” Toby Harbuck Abilene’s Healthcare Coaltion Program Coordinator.

But personal protective equipment didn’t just land on our door step from the national stockpile, he said our journey begins in San Antonio.

“So that’s the stock pile for the entire state of Texas. So, what they do is they take those items into a huge warehouse there, they break it up into smaller shipments out into the eight different regions,” he said.

The next stop is Arlington, where it gets divided between Dallas, Wichita Falls and our Big Country, but getting here was a problem when the pandemic hit in March.

“Once the items left San Antonio and arrived at Arlington, we didn’t have any type of transportation to bring them down to our region, he said.

Stepping up first was the Texas Forestry Service (TFS).

“TFS, they helped us in the beginning for a little while, of course once the wild land fires started picking up, they had to pull off,” he said.

Coming to the rescue was Michael Bob Starr with Global Samaritan Resources.

“We got a problem, and our problem is we got all this PPE that’s building up in Arlington, we need to get to West Texas, can you help us,” Starr says.

He says around the world or in our backyard, meeting the needs of people is their specialty.

“Whether you’re in the middle of the Metroplex, whether you’re in Downtown Abilene, whether you’re in Stamford, you’re in rural or a small community out in west Texas, you need it just as much as everyone else,” Starr says.