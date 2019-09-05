Global Samaritan Resources collecting supplies for Hurricane Dorian recovery in Bahamas

This GOES-16, GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 17:10 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian moving off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – The devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian will take months if not years to clean up.

Global Samaritan Resources is already mobilizing resources to assist the recovery effort, in support of Iris Relief and other humanitarian aid and disaster relief organizations.

The Big Country community can support these efforts by helping us gather critically needed supplies.

Our warehouse will be open for you to drop off the following items Friday, September 6 from 8:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m., and Monday through Thursday, September 9 -12, from 8:00 a.m. –4:00 p.m.

At this time, we are only accepting the specific goods listed below:

Canned goods: meats, vegetables, fruits, beans, juices.

Peanut Butter, Dried Fruits, Crackers, Cereal, Granola Bars, Trail mix etc.

Paper Products: Toilet paper, paper towels, paper plates.

Forks, Knives, spoons, cups.

Garbage bags, storage bags, storage containers with lids, storage bins with lids.

Baby Needs: Diapers, wipes, jarred food, formula, bath soap.

Hygiene Items: Shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, bath soap, hand soap/sanitizer, deodorant, feminine products.

Laundry soap, bleach, scrub brushes, buckets, mops, cleaners.

First Aid supplies: band aids, gauze, non-latex gloves, scissors, tweezers, antibacterial/antibiotic ointments, alcohol, peroxide, aspirin, Benadryl.

Clothing, bedding, towels, pillows, sleeping bags, Rain gear, hats, sunglasses

Important: Sunscreen and bug spray.

Dog and cat food in bags.

We will continue to develop and update this list as we move through the various phases and new unmet needs are identified by Iris Relief and other partners serving in the field.