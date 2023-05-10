HASSE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash in Comanche County involving a pickup truck and go-kart has resulted in one person being transported via air ambulance to Fort Worth.

Around 5:00 p.m. on May 10, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a crash at the intersection of County Road 317 and County Road 319.

Preliminary investigation showed that the pickup was traveling south on CR 319, according to a press release from DPS. The go-kart, driven by a 10-year-old, was traveling east on CR 317 and failed to stop at the intersection, causing the truck to crash into the go-kart.

The child was transported by helicopter to Cook’s Children’s Medical Center in Ft. Worth with incapacitating injuries.