(NEXSTAR) – Oscar and Emmy-nominated James Caan has died, according to a post from his family on his official Twitter page.
“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the tweet reads. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”
Caan is perhaps best known for his role as Santino “Sonny” Corleone in “The Godfather,” for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, but his long acting career included many other memorable parts, including a part in the beloved Christmas movie “Elf.”
He was also nominated for an Emmy for his role as dying football player Brian Piccolo in the TV movie “Brian’s Song.”
“Jimmy was one of the greatest. Not only was he one of the best actors our business has ever seen, he was funny, loyal, caring and beloved,” Caan’s manager Matt DelPiano said. “Our relationship was always friendship before business. I will miss him dearly and am proud to have worked with him all these years.”
Caan was 82. No cause of death was given.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.