ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A GoFundMe page has been created for the family of a Dyess airman who died while on leave.

Senior Airman Dallon Hill, 23, who was stationed at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, died in Idaho on Saturday.

Hill is survived by his wife, Hailey, and their 2-month-old daughter.

The GoFundMe page was created Monday by Hill’s wife’s cousin, and can be found by clicking on this link.