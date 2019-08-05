GoFundMe page for funeral of 20-week pregnant woman, murder victim on August 3rd

ABILENE, TexasPKC Karate is raising money for the family of Kelly Holder.

The 24-year old victim, Kelly Rene was tragically murdered yesterday morning. She was 20-weeks pregnant when her life was taken away.

“Kelly was so full of life and had a passion for martial arts,” said the description of the GoFundMe account. “She earned her black belt in Kajukenbo and was very active in many PKC events.”

PKC Karate is asking the community for support as they are trying to raise funds to help the Holder family cover the expenses of her funeral.

“Whether you are a PKC member, fellow martial artist, family member, or friend, please continue to keep the Holder family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. Thank you!”

If you wish to donate click on this link.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/kelly-holder-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet