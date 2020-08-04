Going the distance while staying socially distant, Wylie cross country runners return to action

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After months of being the lone shoes on the pavement, Monday morning brought with it a few more sneakers.

“It feels really good to be back, it feels like almost a little more like normal, like it used to be,” said Wylie senior and cross country runner Marianna Deynzer.

Wylie cross country runners took their first strides into the season Monday, after months of practices being put on hold due to COVID-19.

“We want to get back to normal as much as we can, and normal means being together and being here working out and doing the things that we enjoy, and doing those safely,” said Wylie Cross Country Coach Jody Harvey.

For senior Victor Charo though, this season comes with a few extra mile markers.

“I missed State last year by 10 seconds,” said Charo.

The rising senior just missed the mark to qualify for State not just in cross country, but also in track.

“Last year my track season got cut short,” said Charo. “I never got to run my district or regional meet and I was really hopefully looking to make it to State this year.”

As early morning sprints get started, he and his coach are already looking to the finish line.

“It’s just the process, like every meet, I see myself get better and I like it, I like myself getting better,” said Charo.

“You want them to achieve their goals and you want them to succeed, and just getting to be a part of that is just such a rewarding experience as a coach,” said Harvey.

While these athletes are going the distance, they’ll be keeping their distance as well.

“Not everyone is going to be at the same pace, so they’ll be able to space out a lot easier,” said Harvey.

It’s all being done in hopes that these runners can not only step on the track each day, but stay on it.