Friday you are invited to join Hospice of The Big Country at their Tim Hamilton Memorial Golf Classic in Honor of Dev Ohre. Here is how you can sign up and golf.

Tim Hamilton Memorial Golf Classic in Honor of Dev Ohre

Fairway Oaks

Friday, September 25th

8:30 am – 2:00 pm

Team of 4: $850

Individual Player: :$225

westtexasrehab.org