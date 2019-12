ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) - Sergeant Jason Haak with the Abilene Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit said it was a busy year for his team. A lot of that success is thanks to the collaboration with Texas Department of Public Safety.

“The DPS operations where we worked with them on online solicitation and made 13 arrest in two days. And I think we made an additional five or six throughout the next three of four days bringing people in that were still on the line,” he said.