Good Samaritans lend helping hand to woman at grocery store

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s a walk 74-year-old Lynda Pandley doesn’t always want to make, but sometimes she has to.

Pandley says she walks three blocks from her house to the grocery store, and while most of those minutes are spent in silence, this week’s walk was a little different.

“A guy drove up and said, ‘What you’ve got on your face isn’t going to work, let me help you,’ and he took out a mask and a bunch of blue gloves,” said Pandley.

While those gloves would protect her in the store, it would be the help of two other complete strangers that would protect her on her way home.

“She was kind of right by the exit trying to unload some things from her motorized cart that she used into her push cart that she uses to get back and forth to her apartment, and she was clearly struggling,” said good Samaritan Kate Whitlock.

It was then that Whitlock decided to lend a helping hand, telling Pandley to get in the car with her mother-in-law and she would push her groceries home.

“I’ve just always said, ‘If it was my grandmother, I’d want someone to stop,'” said Whitlock.

While pushing a cart down the sidewalk doesn’t seem like much, for Lynda it meant that even through the tough times we are facing, there’s still some love to be shared.

“God just brought me angels, I’ve never seen anything like that,” said Pandley.