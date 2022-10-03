SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Goodfellow Air Force Base issued a statement on Monday, October 3, 2022, following the Sunday death of a 28-year-old man who was stationed at the base.

According to the statement, the service member was a Marine stationed at the base. Goodfellow says the name of the man who died on Sunday morning is not being released until 24 hours after the victim’s next of kin have been notified.

San Angelo man, Ray vera, was arrested in connection with the stabbing on Sunday afternoon. Vera has been charged with murder along with several traffic charges. He currently has a bond of more than $1 million.

Goodfellow says they are actively coordinating with local law enforcement and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.