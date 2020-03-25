Goodwill-West Texas making ‘significant staff reductions’ due to COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — After closing all 14 stores to the public for one week, in response to unforeseen circumstances surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Goodwill-West Texas is forced to make significant staff reductions, impacting about 75% of its workforce.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but necessary to stabilize our social service organization for the future,” said Rick Waldraff, CEO Goodwill-West Texas. “We are cutting back from the top-down. These actions will allow Goodwill-West Texas to reopen, resume services, and rebuild when the global health crisis subsides. Additionally, we want people to stay home and remain healthy.”

Immediate steps to provide support for team members who have been laid off include 100% payout of accrued PTO and extended health coverage through the month of April.

Goodwill-West Texas will continue to monitor the situation and heed public officials’ recommendations on the best way to navigate the days and weeks ahead.

Goodwill-West Texas will share information about any additional operational changes with the community as we move forward.

“We look forward to resuming operation and providing mission services as soon as we safely can,” said Board President, Joey Light. “Our focus right now is to keep our communities healthy.”

“We realize our mission is to provide employment to those with barriers, and we very much look forward to this pandemic ending so we can continue to give those dignity through work,” says Waldraff.

Donation doors will remain open at all locations with limited hours to prepare stores for reopening.

Mission services are funded by store sales.

Goodwill-West Texas will provide information on when regular operations resume at their website goodwillwtx.org and on social media channels.