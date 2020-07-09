Goodwill West Texas revamping virtual services to help people find jobs during COVID-19 pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Goodwill West Texas is working to help people find jobs even as unemployment rates continue to rise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Anything that a person could use to find a job is kind of the services we offered before the pandemic, we realized quickly we had to get creative,” says Danielle Robertson, Communications and Development Director at Goodwill West Texas.

Goodwill West Texas is now offering resume writing, job skills, and ID assistance services online.

“The career center specialist will give them a call and pass on what their needs are. We will either help them over the phone, or through a Zoom meeting, or a face-to-face conversation,” says Robertson.

Many people have been discouraged looking for jobs during the pandemic, but Robertson says companies are still looking to hire.

“Jobs are out there. They are out there. We’re working very hard to find the perfect fit for people, what they’re wanting to do. While that job might not be out there right now, other jobs are available to carry you through that interim,” says Robertson.

If internet isn’t readily available, Goodwill West Texas locations in Abilene and San Angelo are both open, offering the same services, and following health precautions to keep people safe.

“Our career center specialists are wearing masks. We have hand sanitizer at all the stores, all the career centers. We just want to make sure that people know that we’re here for them during this time in the safest way possible,” says Robertson.

The nonprofit also received one of the Paycheck Protection Program loans, which Robertson says was a game changer.

“The PPP loan was very much a lifeline for our organization, not only to keep those in our stores employed as well as open up our career centers sooner “

Here’s a link to register for the Goodwill West Texas job services: https://www.Goodwillwesttexas.Org/career-center