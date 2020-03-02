Google investing $10 billion in US offices

Google is planning to invest more than $10 billion in offices and data centers around the U.S.
The company says its 2020 investments will focus on 11 states: Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, and California.
Google says thousands of jobs will be created, including roles within the company and opportunities in local businesses in the communities surrounding the offices and data centers.
