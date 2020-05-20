GOP fronts ‘pro-Trump’ doctors to prescribe rapid reopening

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican political operatives are recruiting what are described as “extremely pro-Trump” doctors to go on television to prescribe reviving the U.S. economy as quickly as possible, without waiting to meet safety benchmarks proposed by public health experts to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The plan was discussed in a May 11 conference call that included GOP-aligned groups and a Trump campaign staffer.

A leaked recording of the hourlong call was provided to The Associated Press.

A Trump campaign spokesman confirmed an effort to recruit doctors to publicly support the president is underway, but declined to say when the initiative would be rolled out.