‘Gordmans’ coming to Sweetwater, hiring at four new store locations in Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The local Bealls and Stage Department Stores are converting to Gordmans Off-Price Stores. According to a press release, the store is now hiring at four new store locations in Texas including Sweetwater.

“Gordmans is hiring for a variety of full-time, part-time and temporary positions, and offers competitive wages,” said Gordmans in a press release. “The retailer offers flexible work schedules in an energetic and engaging work environment. Positions, which vary by store location, include sales associate, stockroom associate and more.”

Gordmans is an off-price retail store, it is expected to open April, 28.

Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at the locations noted below.

Walk-ins are welcome!

These are the following locations for the new stores:

Beaumont (Parkdale) Gordmans: 6155 Eastex Freeway, Suite F-600 in Parkdale Mall (At the Stage location, soon to be Gordmans)

Laredo Gordmans: 5300 San Dario Avenue, Suite 150 in Mall del Norte (At the Bealls location, soon to be Gordmans)

Sweetwater Gordmans: 608 East Broadway Street (At the Bealls location, soon to be Gordmans)

Vidor Gordmans: 730 North Main Street in Crossroads Shopping Center (At the Stage location, soon to be Gordmans)