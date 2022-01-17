Gorgeous day ahead before our next cold front Wednesday

Today’s been a gorgeous day overall! Not much wind, pleasant temperatures and beautiful blue skies! Tomorrow, we’ll add to our high temps ahead of our next cold front expected to pass through by Wednesday, leading to significant freezes and cold weather ahead for the second half of the week.

Tonight: Generally mild, you’ll still want a jacket if you’re going to be outside tonight. Lows bottom out in the 40s with a strong breeze of around 10 to 20 mph and mostly clear skies.

Tuesday: Temps will continue to climb from the lower 70s of Monday to the mid 70s by the afternoon hours. One thing of notable difference will be the stronger wind gusts we’re expecting. Winds could gust up to 35+ mph throughout the ahead of an overnight cold front expected to pass through the Big Country by Wednesday morning.