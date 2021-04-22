Gorman community holds Facebook auctions for neighbors in need

GORMAN Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In 2018, Kaci Sellers was looking for a way to help her friend Claudia who had recently broken her arm.

“And she only had, like, four days to come up with the money. So I thought, ‘Why don’t we do a silent auction?'” Said Sellers.

So she created a Facebook page for Gorman locals to post goods and services to be bid on, and ended up raising more money than Claudia needed. After that, every time there was a need in Gorman, Kaci and her mother Veronica would hold a silent Facebook auction.

Sellers says the auction model allows people to give more than just money.

“Not everyone has 100 dollars to throw in a GoFundMe, but everybody has something,” says Sellers.

Donors post their items or services in the group, and then people bid by commenting. At 7 p.m. that day, all bids are final and the highest bidder sends cash to the family in need via CashApp or Venmo. If they don’t have those apps, they bring their cash to the First Baptist Church where Kaci and her mother can handle the exchange.

The Winter family was recently the subject of a silent auction when Lucas Winter was diagnosed with leukemia. Lucas’s parents said they had never even heard of the groups, but when they felt the most lost, the Gorman community showed up to lend a hand.

“Veronica called out of the blue and said, ‘Hey, drop by the church we have some money for you.’ We didn’t even know that that was happening,” said Lucas’s father, Mike Winter.

The auctions have run consistently since 2018, averaging one every two weeks. Sellers says she and her mother will continue to facilitate these as long as there is a need.

“We always say, ‘Gorman takes care of its own,'” said Sellers.

Many community auctions have been started in surrounding towns like Cisco. Sellers says she’s happy to help anyone who wants to get started with their own community auction, just find Kaci Sellers on Facebook.