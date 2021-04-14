Gorman family credits hero dog for saving them from devastating house fire

GORMAN Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, an electrical fire broke out at the Hogans’ house in Gorman.

Simon being treated for burns

The oldest daughter in the home, Sadie Allen, was alerted to the flames by their newest rescue dog Simon, who was yelping at the flames in their garage. Simon is at the vet and is expected to make it though the family is not sure if they can cover his bills.

Allen says had it not been for the dog’s cries, the fire may have trapped them and burned her youngest sister, who was getting ready for bed just near where the flames started.

Upon seeing the flames, 18-year-old Allen sprinted inside and alerted her family to the danger, kicking in doors to save her siblings and pets.

Emergency services were called once all six residents were safe on the front lawn. After 3 hours of firefighting, the house was deemed a total loss.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the family with a goal of $30,000 to help rebuild their lives.

A Facebook auction has also been orchestrated by town residents, the proceeds of which will go to the family.