Gorman ISD delaying start of school due to COVID-19

GORMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Gorman Independent School District is delaying the beginning of classes due to COVID-19.

In a social media post made Monday afternoon, Gorman ISD Superintendent Mike Winter says they will delay the beginning of school until Wednesday, Aug. 25 due to positive COVID-19 cases among both faculty and students.

Winter writes that the decision was not made lightly or quickly, and that he believes it to be for the best interest of students, staff, and parents.

Winter says he’s disappointed to have to wait an extra week to see the students, but believed delaying classes is the safest decision.

Monday night’s open house is canceled, and will be rescheduled, according to the post.