Gorman youth baseball wins State twice in one game

GORMAN Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The Gorman 15 and under league Panthers began their season like any other. Just happy to be back on the diamond following a year of COVID restrictions. They had no idea that this would be their most eventful season yet.

“It was definitely rough. A lot of challenges throughout the season” Says Panthers 2nd baseman Nathan Rodriguez

The Panthers road to the Texas Teenage Baseball state championship was marked with wins and losses. But the real battle was yet to be fought.

“It’s a double elimination tournament so as soon as you lose a game you get put in the losers bracket and if you lose there you’re done.” Says Head coach Jonathan Fenley.

They were able to get a couple wins under their belt before being knocked into the losers bracket by Houston county’s Latexo team. There they would have to win win win or risk going home.

“We beat Comanche who we hadn’t beat all year. then we turn around and then we turn around and beat Latexo twice in the championship game” Said Coach Fenley.

That’s right, after rising through the losers bracket the Panthers faced off against the very team that put them there. Now playing for the State Champion title.

It was a hard fought game by both sides but Gorman was declared the winner when the timer finally ran out. The only issue? Latexo was promised no time limit would be observed.

“We had won and celebrated. then we had to come out and play again” Coach Fenley Says.

So the Panthers returned to the diamond ready to continue the game they had already considered a win. In the last few innings every parent and spectator were on the edge of their seats according to Fenley. The panthers would win 15-14 with a walk-off double in the 7th inning.

“It felt really good to avenge yourself over something” Said Rodriguez.

A win that you wont see on ESPN. But will live on in these boys memories forever.

The Panthers season was chronicled by fans and parents on the “2021 15u Gorman Baseball Fans Facebook” page.