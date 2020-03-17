1  of  43
Gov. Abbott activates Texas National Guard to potentially assist with COVID-19 response

by: Maggie Glynn

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he’s activating the Texas National Guard to potentially help with the state’s response to COVID-19.

However, Gov. Abbott said no National Guard members currently need to be deployed.

“We just want to make sure that we activated them. They know that they’re going to be activated, the general of the National Guard, Gen. Norris, can be in charge of getting them ready,” Abbott said. “We do want to exempt from anybody who may be called up first responders or anybody involved in the health-care profession because they need to be on the front lines making sure that we are providing all the health care that is needed for those who may contract COVID-19.'”

The governor also shared there are now 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas across 19 counties. He said 1,264 Texas have now been tested for the virus. The state had its first reported death related to COVID-19 in Matagorda County.

Gov. Abbott said the Federal Emergency Management Agency will soon provide 15,000 test kits to the state, so he estimates that 10,000 people will be able to be tested per week in Texas.

On Monday Gov. Abbott hosted a news conference in San Antonio to provide updates on testing capabilities.

